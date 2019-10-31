Ten of the best things to do this weekend in Calderdale

There's plenty to get involved in this weekend and throughout next week in Calderdale. Here are ten of the best things to do across the borough:

Halifax International Market: Halifax town centre, October 31-November 3 - www.visitcalderdale.com

More than 50 global traders are heading to Halifax this Halloween, as Market Place’s award-winning International Market returns to the town.

From today (Thursday) to Sunday, November 3, a distinctive range of stalls will be lining the streets around Halifax Borough Market in the town centre.

Corn Market, Russell Street and Southgate will come to life with sights, smells and tastes from around the world, including a mouth-watering selection of food and drink and unique gifts from talented craftspeople.

The International Market will be open from 9am to 6pm Thursday to Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sunday. Just some of the tasty treats which will be drawing in visitors include Greek delicacies including gyros, souvlaki, and Greek pies, a traditional German Schwenkgrill selling bratwurst and currywurst, mouth-watering French crepes and galettes, Catalan cuisine tapas and paella; pofitjes, the famous Dutch mini pancakes, and even Ostrich and Kangaroo burgers so hop along and try some of the great street foods on offer.

Read: This is when the award-winning International Market is returning to Halifax

Todmorden Book Festival: Various locations in Todmorden, November 1-9 - www.todmordenbookfestival.co.uk

Todmorden Book Festival 2019 aims to provide a vibrant programme of reading, writing and book-related events that celebrate the written word and stimulate, inspire and challenge audiences.

Events and talks will take place across the town throughout the fesival, with best-selling poet Simon Armitage opening the festival on Friday, November 1 at Todmorden Hippodrome Theatre. Calderdale screenwriter and director Sally Wainwright will be discussing her career on Friday, November 8 at 7.30pm at Todmorden Hippodrome Theatre.

Read: New poet laureate set to appear at Todmorden Book Festival

Spooky Shibden: Shibden Hall, Halifax, October 31, 11am, 1pm and 2pm - www.museums.calderdale.gov.uk

Celebrate Halloween at the historic Shibden Hall in Halifax by taking part in a spooky trail around the hall and then making your own 3D Shibden. There are three sessions - 11am, 1pm and 2pm - with activities included in the price of entry to the hall.

Please call 01422 352246 to book a place.

All Souls’ Church 160 Year Anniversary: All Souls’ Church, Halifax, November 2, 11.30am - www.visitchurches.org.uk

All Souls Halifax celebrates 160 years since the church was consecrated with a special service led by Rev Canon Hilary Barber from Halifax Minster.

This is a special year because not only is it 160 years since the church was built by George Gilbert Scott, and conscrated in its first All Souls Day service back in 1859 and the church is using this special service as an opportunity for reflection on how much the area and society has changed since the Victorian industrial age.

There will be refreshments after and a chance to find out more about this beautiful church and its history.

Elland Round Table Bonfire: Hullenedge Recreation Ground, November 2, 5.30pm-8pm - www.ellandbonfire.com

One of the biggest fireworks displays in West Yorkshire, the Elland Round Table Bonfire, Hullenedge Recreation Ground will take place on November 2.

Gates open at 5.30pm with the main display lighting up the night sky at 7.15pm.

There will also be children’s firework display at 6pm, a performance from dance team Hellfyre Magpies at 6.10pm, fairground rides, food stalls and more.

Fungus Foray at Jerusalem Farm: Jerusalem Farm, Halifax, November 1, 10am - www.visitcalderdale.com

Join Julie Swift and Phil Singh at Jerusalem Farm near Booth to learn about the fascinating world of fungi.

There will be the chance to make a fungus mask and take part in a fungus foray on a short walk through the woods. Organisers ask that no dogs be taken on the walk. No booking is required.

Calderdale Heritage Walks: Young Anne Lister: Calderdale, November 3, 1.30pm-4pm - www.calderdaleheritagewalks.org.uk

Where did Anne attend school 1802-03, where did she live with her parents from 1806-11, and from which shop did she buy her blank diaries?

Where did her earliest girlfriend live in the town?

You’ll discover on this new walk, view Christopher Rawson’s home, and the fine structure which housed his family bank.

This walk will be about two and a half hours and some of the route may be steep. Tickets are available from Halifax Visitor Centre in The Piece Hall.

Gentleman Jack Costume Exhibition: Bankfield Museum, Halifax, until December 23 - www.museums.calderdale.gov.uk

Gentleman Jack fans can now enjoy costumes from the iconic TV series for longer as Bankfield Museum in Halifax extends its unique exhibition due to unprecedented visitor numbers.

Around 16,500 people visited the costume display in summer 2019. It opened on July 12 and was originally scheduled to run until Saturday, October 26, but due to popular demand,

Calderdale Council is now extending the exhibition by eight weeks to December 23. They are on loan from Lookout Point, the production company that made the series, and will also be shooting series two next year.

The famous top hat worn by Suranne Jones, who played Anne in the series, is on display along with the stunning pink dress worn on screen by Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker, plus outfits worn by a range of other characters.

Author Talk with R.C Bridgestock: Brighouse Library, November 1, 2pm-3.30pm - www.calderdale.gov.uk

Co-Authors Robert (Bob) and Carol Bridgestock are the husband and wife team behind RC Bridgestock. Between them they have nearly 50 years of police experience, offering authentic edge to their stories. They will be chatting about their books at this free event.

Daisy’s Cafe: Todmorden Health Centre, November 2, 11am-1.30pm

4 Hoarse Men will provide the music at Daisy’s Café at Todmorden Health Centre on Saturday, November 2.

The café is on from 11am until 1.30pm and is run by Dementia Friendly Todmorden. The group will be offering support, advice and information for people affected by dementia along with their families and carers.