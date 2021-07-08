Step right up as circus is coming to Hebden Bridge

Circus Montini .

Circus Montini is coming to Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge from July 21 to July 26.

Visitors will be able to acrobats and aerialists as well as other circus acts.

A spokesperson for Circus Montini said: "Circus Montini is a new concept in modern circus but owes much to the early days of this unique form of family entertainment which was the toast of the town wherever it went and attracted the lords and ladies of the day as well as the rest of the population. Everyone wanted to see the circus.

"Yes, the Circus Montini props, the costumes, the amazing lighting and the incredible sound are totally 2020 but the quality of performance and the general atmosphere in the state-of-the-art Big Top brings back those days when the circus was a 'must visit' for all levels of British society.

"Most of today's circuses – large and small – restrict their tours to cities and major towns, a far cry from those first touring shows which were also taken to village greens and the recreation grounds of the small towns off the beaten track.

"Circus Montini is following in the wheel tracks of those great circuses of the past and is returning to the ethos of taking a family show to the people, creating a memorable experience on their doorstep."