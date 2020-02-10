Potato Day is returning to Calder Valley this month

The annual Calder Valley Organic Gardeners (CVOG) Potato Day is returning once again with a wide variety of produce on offer as well as plenty to see and do.

The event will take place at Mytholmroyd Community Centre from 10am until 2pm on Saturday, February 29.

Read: 17 Calderdale pubs which have been loved and lost over the years

There will be 41 varieties of potato on offer, both organic and non-organic, and there will be a pre-order service for 17 varieties.

Onion sets and shallots will also be available and entry is £1 which includes entry to the Potato Raffle.

There will also be children’s activities, information displays, and stalls including compost stall and stalls selling jams and organic cheese.

For more information visit www.cvog.org.

Read: Stars gather on the red carpet for Last Tango in Halifax screening