Meet artist Danny Abrahams at Heart Gallery in Hebden Bridge

Artist Danny Abrahams will be at Heart Gallery in Hebden Bridge on Sunday March 1 from 12pm to 4pm for a meet the artist event.

As a true Yorkshire man, Bradford born and bred, the local beauty of the northern landscape influences Danny.

He prefers to work with oils on board as this favours his ability to capture the many moods of the landscape and the magical ‘skyscapes’ that have become his signature style over the last few years.

Some of his inspiration comes from everyday life and his love for the surrounding environment.

He finds beauty, emptiness, rawness and power in the natural world that many of us take for granted and he translates this to his work with an uncanny ability to transport you to somewhere strangely familiar and comforting.

Join Danny at Heart Gallery on Sunday March 1 from 12pm to 4pm and enter this magical world with him for the afternoon whilst enjoying a glass of wine.

