Join in this year's Calderdale Charity Tractor Run in aid of Search and Rescue

The Calderdale Charity Tractor Run is returning once again with a route taking participants through some of the borough's beautiful towns and villages all in the name of charity.

Since its start in 2016, the event has raised over £3,000 for local charities and this year funds will go to the Calder Valley Search and Rescue.

The Tractor Run, which is organised by Craggs Energy, Craggies Farm Shop and MUD UK, will begin Sunday, September 1 at 11.30am starting at The Craggs Country Business Park in Mytholmroyd.

The route will travel across the beautiful hills surrounding Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge and Hebden Bridge, before ending back in Cragg Vale.

Ben Duckworth, Director of Marketing at Craggs Energy, said: “Each year the event gets even bigger and better and this year we are hoping to get as many people involved as possible to smash our fundraising target.

"Both old and new tractors are welcome to join the event, with an entry fee of £10, which will go to charity and there will be charity buckets available on the day for donations from spectators.

"If you would like to get involved check out our Faceboook page to sign up @CalderdaleTractor you can also find out further details about the route including live updates on the day.

"It’s a great day out for the family and a fantastic way for Craggs Energy, Craggies Farm Shop and MUD UK to engage with the local community and raise funds for such an amazing charity. We are looking forward to seeing everyone on the day.”

