Hebden's Happy Hounds is set to return this weekend

Flashback to the event back in 2017

This year the Council is collaborating with RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford Branch to make this the event its best yet.

Emma Green, HRTC Project Manager and Deputy Clerk said: “Bring your dog to the fun dog show class, with categories including Waggiest Tail, Child’s Best Friend, Golden Oldies and more!

"Or try out your teamwork on the dog agility course and wander round the independent stalls to find that special gift for your four-legged friend.”

In addition, there will be fun for all the family with demonstrations, expert advice from the wonderful RSPCA and free face painting too, making it a perfect afternoon out for all.

The event will be open from 11am until 4pm on Saturday 2 October in Calder Holmes Park, close to Park Life Café. The park is within easy walking distance of Hebden Bridge Station and town centre.

This event is free to enter, with a small donation of £2 to enter the fun dog show and £1 for the 'have a go' agility.