Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend WILL go ahead despite road closures following mill fire

Organisers have confirmed that the Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend will still go ahead, despite a fire at the old Walkley Clogs building in Mytholmroyd causing Burnley Road to be closed,

The annual event, which attracts hundreds of vehicles and thousands of visitors every year, is set to still take place tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday (August 3) on Calder Holmes Park.

Picture by John Greenwood (Local Democracy Reporter)

Usually the old Walkley Clogs factory is used for additional parking, but last night (Thursday) a total of 15 fire engines from around West Yorkshire were called to the scene of a fire at the building on Burnley Road at about 5.45pm.

This sparked concern that vintage weekend, organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, might not be able to take place due to the closure of Burnley Road.

"The show is going ahead," said Rotarian Graham Cobham.

"We've spoken to the transport authority and they are hoping to open the road tonight and if they can't it should be between 6am and 10am tomorrow.

"We are telling visitors to follow the normal diversion signs."

The fire was so devastating that the mill has had to be demolished and Burnley Road is closed until the work is complete.

Car are currently being diverted onto alternative routes and bus services have also been disrupted.

The 592 being diverted towards Todmorden via Mytholmroyd, Cragg Rd, Turvin Rd, Rochdale Rd into Littleborough then right into Todmorden. There are diversions in both directions.

To keep up to date with information about the event and road closures on the day visit www.hebdenbridge-vintageweekend.org.uk

