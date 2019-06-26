Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade set to be fairytale this weekend

Strange and marvellous creatures will be dancing through the streets of Hebden Bridge on Sunday (June 30), when the twelfth annual Handmade Parade comes to town.

Thousands of people from across Yorkshire and beyond are expected to watch the parade.

The parade, which has the theme of Once Upon a Time, features giant puppets made by professional artists, colourful costumes and community art made at open workshops by hundreds of participants.

Live parade bands, specially choreographed dance as well as stilt-walkers of all ages combine to make this the summer parade of the year.

The parade, complete with bands Handmade Samba Band, Skiband, Katumba, The Black Sheikhs, Orixa Bloco, Blowjangles and Les Panards Dansants as well as dancers and stilt-walkers, will set off at 11.30am from the Handmade Parade workshop in Victoria Road.

It will then head down Valley Road, through St George’s Square and Bridge Gate to Holme Street and finish in Calder Holmes Park, where there will be a mini-festival with live bands, dancing and food stalls from local vendors until 3.30pm.

Handmade Parade Artistic Director Kerith Ogden said: "The parade this year is going to be incredible.

"Our artists have been working round the clock and with devoted and brilliant members of our community to create a spectacle that is strange, wonderful and not to be missed!"

Hundreds of people have made their costumes for the parade at open workshops run by Handmade Parade’s professional artists.

Participants are asked to be at the parade workshop at 10.30am on Sunday for the line-up, with the parade starting at 11.30am. Those taking part are asked to walk or use public transport as parking will be extremely limited.

Anyone with access requirements should contact katherine@handmadeparade.co.uk as soon as possible.

Organisers are urging visitors to this year’s parade to get to the park early and watch the parade from the comfort of their picnic blanket to avoid congestion on the streets. There will be traffic disruption between 11.30am and 12.45pm with the A646 closed between 12pm and 12.30pm.

For details visit www.handmadeparade.co.uk.

