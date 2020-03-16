Hebden Bridge Film Festival 2020 has been postponed due to coronavirus

Organisers have announced that Hebden Bridge Film Festival has been postponed due to the Coronavirus.

The festival was scheduled to go ahead at the end of this month but has been pushed back to September.

Organisers gave the following statement: "We are very sorry to announce that we are postponing the 2020 Hebden Bridge Film Festival. Given the worsening situation with the Covid-19 virus we feel this is the right decision.

"It is very disappointing as we had a great programme of wonderful films, but the safety of our audience, guests, volunteers and staff is our priority.

"We hope to host a revised programme on the last weekend of September (25 – 27) with as many of the programmed films as possible. For pass-holders, your pass will be valid, or you may have a refund if you prefer. All individual ticketholders will be offered a full refund. Everyone will be contacted by email with more information.

"Providing the Hebden Bridge Picture House remains open, we will screen Misbehaviour on Friday 27 March as a one off co-presentation with the Picture House (not as part of the festival). Please come along if it does not put your or others’ health at risk (Doors 6pm - Session 7pm - tickets available on the door at normal prices, passes will not be valid).

"We thank everyone for your continued support of the festival and our wonderful community."