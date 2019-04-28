Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival smashes previous box office records

Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival (HBBF)has revealed that this year’s event has broken Box Office records, with over 1000 tickets sold so far for this year’s event.

What started as a small two day event in 2013 has swelled to become the biggest Burlesque Weekender in the UK, with performers travelling from as far away as mainland Europe and the US to take part in the award-winning event.

This year’s event takes place from Thursday, May 2 to Sunday, May 5 and there will be a host of live shows at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre and Todmorden Hippodrome, with extra events in Mytholmroyd Community Centre, The Salem Centre and Nelson’s Wine Bar.

Saturday (May 4) from 11am to 5pm there will be the Burlesque Bazaar at Mytholmroyd Community Centre, a unique shopping event with stalls selling everything from corsets and costume pieces to homewares and handbags.

The Bazaar also features a Pop Up Vintage Beauty Parlour, where you can have your hair styled in classic 50s victory rolls and a Q&A with some of the Festival’s headliners.

On Sunday, there are more workshops at The Salem Centre and at more shows and events across a various locations throughout the day.

It is estimated that HBBF generates over £100,000 for the local economy every year, bringing performers and burlesque fans from across the UK, Europe and beyond.