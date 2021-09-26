Fundraiser event to take place for Hebden Bridge Folk Roots Festival

Yorkshire band Atlas Bridge

On October 2 Hebden Bridge Folks Roots Festival presents two gigs that showcase lots of brilliant bands and artists to raise money to make the May 2022 Festival bigger and better than ever before.

The day will kick off at 2pm with music from Sophie Cooper, Greyhounds, Jennifer Reid, Max Levy and Spaceship Mark as part of Michael Powell of The Cloud Gallery’s Calder Folk project, which aims to raise the awareness of the rich folklore, history, legends and landscapes of the Upper Calder Valley, and link it to the wider community through visual art, poetry, and music.

From 7pm there will be music from The Brothers Gillespie and Atlas Bridge.

A festival spokesperson said: “Hebden Bridge Folk Roots Festival is, and always has been, a volunteer run festival.