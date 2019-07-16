Full line up announced for Happy Valley Pride 2019

Happy Valley Pride, the eclectic, alternative and inclusive, week-long festival for everyone, has announced the full line up for 2019.

The celebration of LGBT+ life in Hebden Bridge and surrounding areas will take place from Monday 22 to Sunday 28 July. Over the seven days there will be music, movies, comedy, poetry and more.

Joining the line-up is the winner of the best club comic at the 2019 Chortle Awards Suzi Ruffell and straight from a blistering Glastonbury set, New York Brass Band.

Drag Superstar Jonny Woo and Olivier Award-winning composer of Jerry Springer the Opera, Richard Thomas bring the All-Star Brexit Cabaret to the festival and Patron Peter Tatchell will once again be attending and supporting the event.

The festival has also expanded to neighbouring towns, with a great live band night at the Golden Lion and an enviable alt-Cabaret double bill at the Todmorden Hippodrome as well as a traditional tea dance with an LGBT+ twist in Mytholmroyd.

Chair Tim Whitehead said: “We are over the moon at the truly diverse line up for the 2019 Happy Valley Pride. There really is something for everyone and we are delighted to be hosting events in Todmorden and Mytholmroyd, as well as Hebden Bridge. Now more than ever, it is vital that we join together to celebrate our differences and what makes us all unique. So, I encourage everyone to come along and celebrate LGBT+ life in Hebden Bridge and surrounding areas.”

Tickets for all events are available at www.happyvalleypride.com/tickets

These are the events taking place throughout the festival:

● Monday 22 July, Opening Night Spectacular - Old Gate Bar & Restaurant, Hebden Bridge from 7pm. Starring Barbara Nice and Kirsty’s Poptastic Piano Singalong (£3 by donation on the door).

● Tuesday 23 July, Open Decks Night - Pride Special - House des Lowe in Todmorden from 5pm till late (free).

● Tuesday 23 July, The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert - Hebden Bridge Picture House doors 7.00pm (£5.30 to £7.50).

● Wednesday 24 July, stand-up comedian Suzi Ruffell - Hebden Bridge Little Theatre from 7.30pm (£15).

● Thursday 25 July, Pride & Poetry Workshop - Hebden Bridge Little Theatre from 5 to 7pm (full).

● Thursday 25 July, Fluid, A spoken word celebration of queer and trans identity - Hebden Bridge Little Theatre from 7.30pm (£10).

● Thursday 25 July, International Teachers of Pop and Glove - Golden Lion in Todmorden from 7pm (£10).

● Friday 26 July, The Happy Valley Pride Tea Dance - Mytholmroyd Community & Leisure Centre from 4 to 7pm (£5).

● Friday 26 July, Alt-Cabaret Double-Bill with Jonny Woo and Bourgeois & Maurice - Todmorden Hippodrome from 7pm (£17).

● Saturday 27 July, The Big Day Out with entertainment including New York Brass Band, Northern Powerhouse, Three Windom Earles and much more - St. Pol Car Park Hebden Bridge from noon. (free).

● Saturday 27 July, Information Market Fair with a diverse range of support groups offering advice and information including Stonewall, LGBT Foundation and many more - Bridge Gate from 1pm. ● Lesbian Writers Read at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre from 1pm (£5).

● Saturday 27 July, Peter Tatchell talk and discussion - Hebden Bridge Little Theatre from 4.30pm (free).

● Saturday 27 July, Duckie – Southern Discomfort - the Trades Club from 9pm (sold out).

● Sunday 28 July, Up the Buttress, guided walk starting at Hebden Bridge Tourist Information Centre from 10.50am (free).

● Sunday 28 July, The Pink Picnic including the Pink Pooch Parade - Calder Holmes Park from 12 noon (free).