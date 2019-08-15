From purrfect fundraising to summer festivals - ten of the best things to do in Calderdale this weekend

There's plenty to get involved in this weekend and throughout next week in Calderdale. Here are ten of the best things to do across the borough.

Eureka! Big Summer Festival: Eureka! The National Children’s Museum, Halifax, until September 1 - www.eureka.org.uk

Summer fun continues throughout the summer holidays at Eureka! with a packed programme of different activities every day. Events include explosive science shows, outdoor activities, special guest performers, tech tinkering and lots more. Highlights of the summer include Strange Twig Theatre Co presents ‘A Boy and His Dragon’, a show using puppetry, music and light to engage an audience of all ages, and Memory Collectors, a non-verbal show about two sisters who are trying to bring their memories back to life.

’Whiskers & Cream’ Afternoon Tea: Maurice Jagger Centre, Halifax, August 18, 1pm-4pm - 07908 478956

THE RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch have created a brand new cat themed event to coincide with the 15th Anniversary of their Cattery opening in 2004. Whiskers and Cream hopes to raise vital funds for the local RSPCA Animal Centre during their annual Kitten Season. The Animal Centre sees an influx of kittens and pregnant mums during May to September which causes a huge strain on their resources. This cat themed event hopes to highlight the importance of neutering your cat whilst giving supporters the opportunity to meet some of the current cats and kittens in their care. This family friendly event will take place during National Afternoon Tea Week on Sunday, August 18, 1pm-4pm at the Maurice Jagger Centre in Halifax - directly next to the Wade Street Animal Centre in Halifax. ‘Whiskers and Cream’ will include a delicious afternoon tea, special guest speakers, local trade stalls, cat goodie bags and a special guided tour around the Animal Centre’s cattery - giving guests a chance to meet some of their current feline residents and find out about the incredible welfare work the branch do.

Calderdale Heritage Walk: Fieldentown: Todmorden Town Hall, August 18 - www.calderdaleheritagewalks.org.uk

The next Calderdale Heritage Walk will explore the history of Todmorden. The Fielden Family left its mark on Todmorden in many ways including work, religion, education and leisure. This walk around Todmorden explores the story of the Fieldens, looking at many of the fine buildings they left us and some of the places where they lived and worked. Meet Anne Mealia at 2.15pm by Todmorden Town Hall. This walk is suitable for dogs.

Ogden Water Practical Day: Ogden Water, August 20, 9.45am-3pm - 07769 954956

Help with the ongoing management and new projects designed to look after the wildlife and infrastructure of this Local Nature Reserve. Meet Chris Sutcliffe at Ogden Water. Session runs 9.45am - 3pm. Bring a packed lunch. No dogs allowed (with the exception of guide and hearing dogs). Please wear old clothing that you don’t mind getting dirty.

ROKT Kids’ Climbing & Family Tasters: ROKT Climbing Gym, Brighouse, until August 30 - www.rokt.co.uk

ROKT is offering the chance for children to give climbing a go throughout the summer holidays. Children’s climbing sessions include a two hour fully instructed session and are suitable for ages 5 and over. Kids have the chance to try rope climbing, bouldering, caving and games. Sessions are available from 10.30am until 12.30pm and 2pm-4pm from Monday to Friday.

Gentleman Jack Costume Display at Bankfield Museum: Bankfield Museum, Halifax Until October 26 - www.visitcalderdale.com

After opening last weekend, there’s an exclusive chance to see some of the costumes designed by Tom Pye and worn by Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle for Sally Wainwright’s TV series Gentleman Jack. The costumes have been kindly loaned for display by Lookout Point Productions with assistance from designer Tom Pye.

The display runs from until Saturday October 26. The exhibition is available for viewing by the public Tuesday to Saturday, 10am - 4pm. Admission is free.

Make and fly a kite: Roils Head Road, Halifax, August 21, 10.30am-2.30pm - www.calderdale.gov.uk

Drop in anytime between 10.30am and 2.30pm to the marquee on the field at Roils Head, beside Shacks House, for a session to make and fly your own kite. All materials provided. No dogs please. For children over 3, £4 per kite, £3 for Passport to Leisure holders.

Workshop Wednesday: Hoops and Loops: The Piece Hall, Halifax, August 21, 10.30am-3pm - www.thepiecehall.co.uk​

Work with artist Natalie Bellingham to create a beautiful woven hoop. Use all sorts of fabrics and materials to make a hanging hoop, inspired by acrobatics that have taken place in The Piece Hall over the years.

Stella Donnelly: Red Brick Auditorium, Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax, August 22, 7.30pm - www.squarechapel.co.uk

Stella Donnelly has forged her way to the forefront of the new guard of songwriters in Australia. She has most recently achieved her own identity with the release of her first critically acclaimed EP Thrush Metal. The first song from the EP, Mechanical Bull, has spread like wildfire since Stella was recently Triple J’s Unearthed Feature Artist. Her brutally honest lyrics combined with jazz-folk sensibilities will leave you feeling like you’ve known Stella all your life. The show is open to over 16s and tickets cost £11.

The Rocky Horror Show: Leeds Grand Theatre, August 19-24 - www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

Moving a little further out of Calderdale, Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical returns to Leeds starring Duncan James, singer with the multi-platinum selling band Blue, as Dr Frank-N-Furter, Strictly Come Dancing professional champion Joanne Clifton as Janet and Steve Punt (The Mary Whitehouse Experience, BBC Radio 4’s The Now Show) as The Narrator. Directed by Christopher Luscombe and featuring timeless classics, including Sweet Transvestite, Dammit Janet and of course, the pelvic-thrusting Time Warp, The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet. When, by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank-N-Furter. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget.