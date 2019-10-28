Check out these amazing carvings from this year's Hebden Bridge Great Pumpkin Festival

The rain definitely didn't dampen spirits at this year's Great Pumpkin Festival in Hebden Bridge as crowds gathered in the town for a day of Halloween fun.

Here are some fantastic pictures from the annual festival - pictures by Bruce Fitzgerald. To see our other picture galleries, click here to see things you can no longer do in Halifax town centre, here for a night out in 2004 and click here to see iconic nightclubs of Halifax through the ages.

Amelia McGovern and Sarah Taylor, at Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Festival.

Visitors enjoyed the Pumpkin Trail around the town.

Carving it up, Richard Spence, at Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Festival.

Rain didn't dampen spirits at this year's Pumpkin Festival.

