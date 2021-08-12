Author and illustrator to sign books in Hebden Bridge
Author Linda Hampton and illustrator Francis Charlton will be signing The Art Worms on Imagination Street in Hebden Bridge today (Thursday).
Linda and Francis will be signing copies of their book between 4pm and 6pm at Leila’s Cafe and Bar, Albert Street in Hebden Bridge.
Visitors will also have an opportunity to purchase framed limited edition prints from a selection of illustrations from the book.
The Art Worms on Imagination Street is a unique work about art, artists and creativity.
Author Linda Hampton has taken well known artists and reimagined them, as her unique invention-namely Art Worms - in a quirky and absurdist style.
She has collaborated with artist Francis Charlton who has designed and created 18 full colour eccentric original illustrations.
Linda and Francis have also produced their first zine containing a selection of other original and quirky creations and mini stories which they have created together.