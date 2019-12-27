20 for 2020: Your guide to highlights of the year in Calderdale
Goodbye 2019 and hello 2020! It’s been a fantastic year and decade in Calderdale with many big moments but as we say farewell to the 2010s it’s time to start looking forward to the exciting events that will be taking place on the next 12 months.
1. The Specials
Looking straight ahead to June, successful British band The Specials will be rocking the Piece Hall in Halifax on June 27. Expect to hear their unique sound and number one hits like Too Much Too Young and Ghost Town.
Exciting news for TV fans as Last Tango in Halifax is set to make a return to our screens in the spring. Sally Wainwrights heartwarming drama will return us to the lives of reunited childhood sweethearts Celia and Alan on BBC One.
Sir Michael Parkinson will be sharing amazing stories of his life and career at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on February 13 at 7.30pm. In conversation with his son Mike the show will show highlights from the Parkinson archive.