Youth Theatre takes on 18th Century Italian comedy

A Servant and Two Masters

Actor’s Workshop Theatre, Halifax from April 9-13 at 7.30pm.

The Youth Theatre’s next production is one of Italy’s famous comedies by Carlo Goldoni. Set in Venice, circa 1770, the title of the Play pretty much gives away the essence of the comedy, namely that a wily young member of the local ‘serving classes’ takes it upon himself to accept the role of ‘servant’ to two members of the ‘upper classes’. Alas, little does he know that, unwittingly, the two ‘Masters’ to whom he has availed himself are both on the run from their home city of Turin.

Tickets from 01422 323688.