Stand up Joel’s mission to make ‘em laugh

Joel Dommett

Victoria Theatre, Halifax, January 27

Originally scheduled for November last year, stand-up Joel brings his high energy comedy to Halifax on Saturday night. The 2016 star of I’m A Celebrity get Me Out Of Here has also appeared in numerous comedy shows Impractical Jokers, Reality Bites, Russell Howard’s Good News and Drunk History plus he’s also been in Popatron and Skins.He came to comedy in 2007 and has never looked back receiving critical accalim for his Edinburgh Fringe shows. There is a 14+ age restriction.

Tickets from 01422 351158