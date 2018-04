Tom Binns

Hollins Mill, Sowerby Bridge, Saturday, May 5 at 7.30pm.

Chris Evans reckons he’s a “comedy genius” and Chortle voted his among the top 50 most memorable gigs of the decade. Tom Binns is without one of the funniest character comedians around today with “unbelievable psychic” Ian D Mountford (pictured) and Hospital Radio’s Ivan Brackenberry. Tom is co-writer and star of the hilarious mockumentary Hospital People. Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk.