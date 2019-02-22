Second out for new boxing play

‘Delicate Flowers’

Hope Baptist Church, Hebden Bridge

Ding, ding, seconds out. ‘Delicate Flowers’, a new play about the world of boxing that punches above its weight, is heading out on tour and stopping off in Hebden Bridge. The play tells the dramatic story of Barbara Buttrick, the boxer and wrestler from Hessle near Hull, who fought adversity in her personal life to take on opponents in the ring in the 1940s and ‘50s. It’s a story of persistence, hope and faith that first wowed audiences in Hull in 2017. Playwright Mark Rees said: “Barbara’s is a fascinating story of achievement against the odds and shines a spotlight on the challenges still faced by women today not just in sport but their everyday lives.”

‘Delicate Flowers’ is directed by Keeley Lane for Single Story Theatre Company and stars Amber Devine in the lead role.

It will visit Hope Baptist Church, Hebden Bridge on Saturday, March 2 at 7.30pm. Narrated in the present day by Karen, a young boxer who wants to use her boxing skills to improve her life, the 60-minute play dramatises Buttrick’s journey through the boxing booths of France, England and America to win the Women’s World Bantamweight Championship.

For tickets visit eventbrite.co.uk