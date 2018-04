All Souls AOS will perform ‘La Belle Helene’ at Halifax Playhouse from April 24-28.

In ‘La Belle Helene’, Offenbach pokes gentle fun at the folly and vanity of Greek kings and queens, accompanied by glorious music.

All Souls AOS present the rarely-performed comic opera at Halifax Playhouse, 7.15pm with a 2.15pm matinee performance only on Saturday, April 28.

The cast includes Ian Moorhouse, Paul Holroyd, Amy Ellison as Helene, Penny McGoverin and Brian Harrison.

Tel: 01422 365998.