Overgate Hospice Choir

All Saints Church, Elland

Pirates and police officers will take over All Saints Church on Saturday, June 16 to give a concert performance of Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera ‘The Pirates of Penzance’. Joining Overgate Hospice Choir will be principal soloists Lucy Appleyard, Peter Condry and Quentin Brown with choir member Pam Harrison, father and daughter Edward and Rowena Thornton and John Tattersall. The concert starts at 7pm.

Tel: 01422 373252.