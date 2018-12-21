Panto hoping for another sellout

Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood

Brighouse Civic Hall from January 24-27

Producers of this year’s Brighouse Theatre Productions’ pantomime ‘Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood’ will be hoping for a repeat of last year.

‘Sleeping Beauty’ - see photograph - was a sell-out as theatre goers jumped at the opportunity to have a family outing after the festive break. In this show, the ultimate pantomime villain, the Sheriff hatches a wicked plan to get rid of his niece and nephew, the Babes in the Wood, and claim their fortune. It’s down to Robin Hood to save the day and stop the Sheriff with a little help from his Merry Men and Maid Marian. Several members of the cast have appeared in the group’s pantomimes over the years but there are also some newcomers to the Brighouse stage who and can’t wait for opening night. Evening performances will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday January 24, 25 and 26 and start at 7.15pm. In addition to this there are two matinees on Saturday, January 26 starting at 2.15pm and Sunday, January 27 beginning at the earlier time of 1.15pm. Tickets cost £11 for adults, £8 for children and concessions. Family ticket (2 adults and 2 children) £30.

Tickets: From Fawcett’s, Brighouse or from www.brighousetheatre.co.uk