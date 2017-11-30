Nothing Wishee Washee about this great panto ...

Aladdin

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

You know Christmas is almost here once the panto cast start full rehearsals at the Victoria Theatre.

This year’s spectacular show is Aladdin which opens on Saturday, December 16 and starring Neil Hurst who will be playing the dim-witted but loveable Wishee Washee.

Neil is joined by Adam Stafford as Widow Twankey, Andrew Piper as Abanazar, Felicity Skiera as Aladdin, Aaron Gibson as the Genie, Katie Faye as the Princess and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke as So Shi and the Spirit of the Ring.

The panto is once again be direct by Robert Marsden. “We had a huge hit last year with Peter Pan and so the pressure is definitely on to come up with something just as spectacular this year.

“Amongst other things we have a magical flying carpet and a spectacular dragon which the audiences are going to love. I really enjoy coming to Halifax each year to work on the pantomime and having worked with quite a few of the cast before I know how good they all are so I am confident it will be a terrific show.”

Halifax favourite Neil Hurst is glad to be back home, having spent the last couple of months working on the tour of the new star-studded Fat Friends – The Musical alongside Sam Bailey, Andrew Flintoff and Kevin Kennedy.

“Fat Friends has been great fun but I am really looking forward to being back home for Christmas.

“Panto is such a part of the festive season for me now I cannot imagine not doing it. The Victoria Theatre audiences love their panto and it is always a pleasure to perform there.”

Felicity Skiera is delighted to be returning to Halifax where she previously played Jack in Jack and the Beanstalk in 2014: “I cannot wait to be back at the Victoria Theatre again and to work with my onstage brother Neil Hurst! He’s great fun and very naughty as he always makes me laugh when I am not supposed to!

“I am really excited to be playing Aladdin this time as I have played Jack for the last three years, so getting to grips with a new character in a new panto is going to be great.”

Last year’s panto broke box office records so grab a ticket early from 01422 351158.

Aladdin runs from December 16 to January 6.