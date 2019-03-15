Misfit knights and killer rabbits - a comedy classic

Spamalot

Victoria Theatre. April 10-13

Halifax Amateur Operatic Society is bringing Spamalot: The Monty Python Musical Spamtacular to the Victoria Theatre next month.

And judging by these photographs they are well on with their rehearsals.

The show will run from Wednesday, April 10 to Saturday, April 13.

HAOS Productions are a local charity dedicated to bringing high quality shows to the people of Halifax.

Since 1901 their performances have been seasonally featured at our most iconic venues including the Victoria Theatre.

Between their Junior and Senior groups, they provide musical theatre training and the opportunity to perform for local residents from the age of eight upwards.

Their new show promises to be a riotous comedy lovingly ripped off from the hugely successful classic film ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ and will be full of misfit knights, killer rabbits, dancing nuns and ferocious flatulent Frenchmen!

Featuring local talented performers and musicians, the group that brought to the Victoria Theatre such memorable productions as Hairspray, Ghost, Beauty & the Beast, Chess, Titanic and many more, will embrace that magic all over again and is set to wow audiences new and old.

Paul Addy, Chairman of HAOS Productions, said of the show: “We are very excited to be bringing Spamalot to the Victoria Theatre and our cast is already developing what will be a fun and highly enjoyable show.

“If you want a side splitting night out with your friends we would encourage you to book your tickets now to avoid disappointment”.

Don’t miss the opportunity to find your grail, roll in the aisles and experience one of the greatest classic comedy film to musical conversions of all time!

lTickets: 01422 351158