Love is a many splendored thing

Gypsy Queen

Square Chapel, Halifax on Thursday, February 7

Set in the competitive world of boxing, Gypsy Queen is a tale of boxing and finding love in the most unusual circumstances, and explores LGBTQI visibility in sport, faith, sexuality, and the notion of masculinity. Gypsy Queen tells the story of ‘Gorgeous’ George O’Connell, a bare-knuckle fighter from a traveller family, a hero to his people and a self-proclaimed Gypsy King. George enters the world of professional boxing which puts him on a collision course with his roots, his fears and his very identity.In the opposite corner, Dane ‘The Pain’ Samson, the young pretender and son of a boxing legend. He is fighting his own battles that lead to a tragedy that neither could predict.

This critically acclaimed love story is about two men who find each other in the most unlikely of worlds, two men raised to fight. But can they learn to love? The play features just two actors, who play nine characters between them, portraying comedy, drama and physicality in equal measure. Gypsy Queen is written by Rob Ward, who also plays George O’Connell. Dane Samson is played by John Askew who reprises the role after performing it at the Edinburgh Fringe 2018 and the Gypsy Queen UK Tour 2018.

Tickets from 01422 349422