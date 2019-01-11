Life and times of John Le Mesurier

editorial image

Do You Think That’s Wise? The Life and Times of John Le Mesurier

Square Chapel, Halifax, February 3, at 7.30pm

Actor, mimic and writer Julian Dutton brings his one-man show Do You Think That’s Wise? : The Life and Times of John Le Mesurier to Square Chapel after a sell-out run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in the summer: “Above all it’s an affectionate tribute to one of Britain’s best-loved comedy stars, but I also try to reveal the man behind the wry smile and urbane repartee that charmed millions and turned John Le Mesurier into a household name as Sergeant Wilson in Dad’s Army,” says Julian photographed in character by Robert Nesbitt. “As with many comedy stars, Le Mesurier’s life was not without tragedy - his broken marriage to Hattie Jacques, his betrayal by his best friend Tony Hancock - all these setbacks shook him, but his reputation as the quintessential English Gentleman never wavered. I don’t shy away from the darker things in his life, so it’s a balanced picture - and as the play progresses he does attempt to confront his demons.” Julian first took off the Bedford-born performer as a child. He later channeled his inner John Le Mesurier in BAFTA-winning BBC1 programme Alistair McGowan’s Big Impression which he co-created.Tickets: 01422 349422 or squarechapel.co.uk