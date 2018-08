Snow White Auditions

Victoria Theatre, Halifax on September 1.

Open auditions for children to be part of the Junior Chorus in professional pantomime Snow White are being held at the Victoria Theatre next month. They are open to boys and girls aged 9-16 or in school years 4-11 at the time of the production and those successful will be star alongside Neil Hurst who returns for his tenth panto season in Halifax. Call 01422 351158 or visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk for more details.