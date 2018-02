Adam Hess & Glenn Moore

Leeds Student Union, Feb 22.

Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer nominee Adam Hess and prolific stand-up, writer, and sketch comedian Glenn Moore (Mock The Week, BBC Two) embark on a double headed UK tour, performing their critically acclaimed comedy. Hess is know for his joke rate and has appeared on Tonight at the Palladium (ITV) while Moore can often be heard as one half of the acclaimed BBC Radio 4 sketch duo Thunderbards.