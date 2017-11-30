Godfrey bowls a maiden over in Stockdill trilogy

Godfrey’s Last Love

Various Venues

Award-winning local playwright Alan Stockdill of Calderdale-based theatre company Talking Stock Productions is bringing his much- loved character Godfrey Shackleton back to Calderdale.

‘Godfrey’s Last Love’ follows on from the first in the trilogy, ‘Godfrey’s Last Stand’, but people don’t need to have seen that one to understand the second.

The story is about retired cricket umpire and avowed socialist, Godfrey Shackleton who celebrates his lottery win with a lads’ trip to Morecambe and a beer or two.

His life changes again when he bumps into twinkly widow, Betty, who’s on a ladies’ bowling trip with Clitheroe Conservative Club.

Love, loss, hope, happiness, struggles and smiles, all come together in this charming tale of finding love in the third age.

But the path of romance doesn’t always run smoothly. Can Betty and Godfrey triumph over adversity and bring each other the ‘golden years’ sunshine they both deserve?

The play stars local actor Keith Royston as Godfrey and Halifax actress Marion Reynolds as Betty. Both are regulars on stage at the Halifax Playhouse and Actors’ Workshop. Recent drama graduate Todd Wilson plays grandson, Justin and Diane Todd is Godfrey’s daughter, Donna.

Stockdill takes the role of Godfrey’s best mate Freddy Fitton.

The last play in the trilogy, ‘Godfrey’s Last Summer’ will be performed at the Square Chapel Copper Auditorium on March 15/16 next year as part of a northern-based tour.

“We’re looking forward to returning to Calderdale with this heartwarming play,” says producer Catherine Pasek.

“The response to it last time we toured showed us just how popular Godfrey is and many people have been asking us when they can see it again.”

The show plays at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre on Wednesday, December 13 and the Viaduct Theatre, Halifax on Friday, December 15. Both performances start at 7.30pm.

Tickets from wegottickets.com/talkingstock or phone either 07785 530129 or 07786 750580.