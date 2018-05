‘Bouncers’

Halifax Playhouse, May 25

Regarded as John Godber’s most famous and best-loved play, ‘Bouncers’ needs little introduction. Set on a typical northern night out in the 1980s with four actors playing dozens of different characters, ‘Bouncers’ will be brought to Halifax Playhouse by theatre company Bite My Thumb on Friday, May 25 at 7.30pm. Director Neil Knipe said: “Audiences love John Godber and his work so much and ‘Bouncers’ is a favourite. “

Tel: 01422 365998.