Ghost stories at Square Chapel

Shivers

Square Chapel, Halifax on Friday, December 14

Writer/performer Adam Z. Robinson and musician Ben Styles return to Square Chapel with Shivers tonight - the venue where they first premiered this chilling production. The Storyteller (Robinson) weaves three spellbinding tales as The Musician (Styles) creates the perfect ghostly atmosphere with a haunting violin score. The ghost stories are filled with terrifying folklore, ancient superstition and contemporary hauntings.

For tickets go tosquarechapel.co.uk or call 01422 349422