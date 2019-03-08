Fun and laughter with Mr Ince

Robin Ince’s Chaos of Delight

Victoria Theatre, Halifax Green Room Bar onThursday, March 21 at 8pm.

The multi-award winning comedian and broadcaster is returning to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax with a fascinating new show.The Sony Gold and Rose d’Or are just two of the awards he has won for his hugely popular Radio four series, the Infinite Monkey Cage with Professor Brian Cox.

He is the proud winner of Pointless Celebrities and is the author of numerous books, most recently How to Build a Universe Part One, written with Professor Brian Cox, and I’m a Joke and So Are You.

Tickets: 01422 351158