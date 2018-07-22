Fringe favourite Felicity busting a nut!

Felicity Ward

Square Chapel Arts Centre on October 7.

One of the Fringe’s favourite comedians, Felicity Ward is bringing her latest show, Busting A Nut, to Square Chapel. In fact, she’s been busting a nut since her last tour.

She got married, starred in her own Netflix special as part of the series Live

From The BBC, lived with her in-laws, explored whether technology can save her from herself in her own Radio 4 series Appisodes (due to TX this August), taken up yoga, and she regularly co-hosts the popular The Guilty Feminist Podcast.

Tickets 01422 349422