Extra performance of iconic play

Rita, Sue & Bob Too

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, February 2 at 5.30pm.

Due to exceptional demand, the Lawrence Batley Theatre Huddersfield has added an extra performance to the sold-out schedule of Andrea Dunbar’s seminal play Rita, Sue and Bob Too by Octagon Theatre Bolton, Out of Joint and the Royal Court theatre. The LBT has added a teatime matinee to the already sold-out week long run to appeal to the Friday night after-work crowd, as a last chance to see this critically acclaimed and ground-breaking piece of theatre.

Tickets from 01484 430528.