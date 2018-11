The Princess and the Sprout and other Festive Tales. Leeds Central Library from December 7-31.

This Christmas will see the local family-favourite Wrongsemble premiere a brand new festive show for 3-8 year olds, The Princess and the Sprout & Other Festive Tales. performed in a one-of-a-kind pop-up theatre in Leeds Central Library. It will be one of the only productions outside of pantomime geared specifically towards family audiences in the city this year. Tickets: www.wrongsemble.com