Cooking - but not as you know it

George Egg: DIY Chef

The Spiegeltent at The Piece Hall, Halifax, Wednesday, December 12

In George Egg: DIY Chef a health scare sees George banished from the family kitchen. But relocated to the garden shed his imagination and resourcefulness lead him to build an improvised kitchen. As a professional and sought-after comedian for the last two decades George has performed internationally taking his absurd brand of far-reaching humour around the world. The Scotsman wrote: “Trust us, you won’t believe how good the food is”.

Tickets: thepiecehall.co.uk/events/george-egg