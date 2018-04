Drought - A Preview

Square Chapel arts centre. Thursday, April 26, 8pm.

A subversive retelling of the story of Caenis, a forgotten warrior from ancient Greece. She is catapulted into the modern world trapped in a desolate desert, a world void of water. Fusing spoken word, digital landscapes and experimental soundscapes, witness a challenging story. Explicit language, and challenging topics including physical and sexual violence.. For adults only.

Tickets from www.todhip.org