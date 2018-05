Brian Conley

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Still the greatest entertainer - in his price range! That’s the tongue-in-cheek boast of all-round entertainer Brian Conley who brings his new show to the Victoria Theatre on Saturday, May 26 at 7.30pm. With a career of more than 40 years, he has appeared in 35 pantos, recorded three albums, presented the Royal Variety Performance eight times and recently made a new series ‘Buy It Now’ for Channel 4.

Tel: 01422 351158.