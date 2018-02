The Memory of Water

Todmorden Hippodrome February 14-17

With just under a week until opening night, the cast of this darkly comic tale is busy putting the finishing touches to its production of Shelagh Stephenson’s Olivier Award-winning play. The cast comprises Hippodrome regulars Janet Spooner, Katrina Heath, Michael Gill, Liz Holland, Richard Holley and Rachel Doyle Richards. Tickets from www.todhip.org or Todmorden Information Centre.