A young couple, a baby and a haunted cottage

‘Spirit Level’

Halifax Playhouse

When famous crime writer Jack Cameron and his wife Susie drown in a boating accident, they are refused entry into heaven - Jack is a card-carrying atheist - so the couple return to haunt the country cottage where they once lived.

But life is dull and the couple’s only pleasure comes from spooking the estate agent and frightening away any would-be tenants. Things change when Susie persuades Jack to allow a young couple, Simon, an aspiring crime writer, and Flic, his pregnant wife, to move in. Inevitably Susie and Jack become drawn into their lives, and while Simon battles with writer’s block, Marcia, Flic’s monstrous mother, does her utmost to separate them. The stage is set for comic confusion one Christmas with the arrival of a guardian angel, a snowstorm - and a baby! Halifax Thespians present Pam Valentine’s comedy ghost story ‘Spirit Level’ from Tuesday, January 15 to Saturday, January 19 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. The director is Nick Turner and the experienced cast includes Stuart Davison, Alan Cunningham, Amber Gilmour, Penny Wadsworth, Marion Reynolds, Polly Bryan, Jonny Price and Robin Hargrave. With laughs and tender moments, the play starts 2019 in style.

Tel: 01422 365998.