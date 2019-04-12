A tribute to those rascals Foggy, Compo and Clegg

Summer Winos: Live

Square Chapel Arts Centre

The line-up for Square Chapel Arts Centre’s Up North - Film and Television Festival next month includes a salute to beloved Holmfirth-set television programme Last of the Summer Wine.

The Copper Auditorium will play host to Summer Winos: Live which stars BBC Tees presenter Bob Fischer and Filmed in Supermarionation co-editor, co-writer and co-producer Andrew T Smith.

“We’ll share a few stories about the show that even long-term fans might not be aware of, and also tell the tale of how and why it’s taken over our lives,” says Bob.

“We’ve tried to emulate the feel of the Summer Wine itself, a little.

“Ours is a warm and friendly show, with hopefully a few poignant moments too.”

Last of the Summer Wine was created by Roy Clarke who has given the celebration his blessing and starred Bill Owen, Brian Wilde and Peter Sallis.

The 295th and final episode How Not to Cry at Weddings was broadcast in 2010.

“It tackled subjects that hadn’t featured much in sitcoms before,” adds Bob.

“The characters talk openly about growing old, their own mortality and how they’ve been written off by society. When we started watching the earliest series, we were surprised at how profound and dark the conversations could be.

“It also showed a side of Northern England that hadn’t been seen in sitcoms - these sweeping, glorious landscapes combined with the gritty humour and honesty of the people.

“Can you think of another sitcom that resembles Last of the Summer Wine? Even Roy Clarke’s other work is very different,” he says.

lSummer Winos: Live is held at Square Chapel Arts Centre at 8pm on May 24. Further details are at hambledonproductions.com