Cirque du Soleil

Leeds First Direct Arena, September 19-23

The incredible Cirque du Soleil has announced a brand-new UK arena tour with OVO - a celebration of nature and co-existence. The cast of OVO is comprised of 50 performing artists from 17 countries specializing in many acrobatic acts. This includes former European gymnastics champion Alanna Baker from the UK who plays the role of the Black Spider.

Tickets from https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/ovo