Star of sitcom Scarborough and the Masked Singer's Hedgehog Jason Manford brings new tour to Victoria Theatre, Halifax - when to get tickets

Jason Manford is back and he is heading to Halifax.

It’s been a busy few years since Jason’s last smash-hit stand-up show, but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn’t changed a bit.

Like Me is Jason’s latest comic offering, set to hit the road for a massive 99 date UK & Ireland tour which calls into Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Thursday May 7 2021.

It will be Jason’s first UK tour since his Muddle Class tour.

Jason said: “After the fun we had on my last tour Muddle Class, I’m excited to get back on the road with my new stand-up show Like Me.

"In these trying times, it’s always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle! So, I’m coming to a venue near you in 2021, so we can have a good laugh together. See you then.”

Jason’s work spans comedy, acting, singing and presenting. He was revealed as the Hedgehog in the Masked Singer earlier this month.

His TV credits includes: First & Last (BBC One) What Would Your Kid Do? (ITV1), Olivier Awards’ (ITV1), Scarborough (BBC One), 8 Out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), The Nightly Show (ITV1), Sunday Night at the Palladium (ITV1), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), QI (BBC Two) and The Royal Variety Performance (ITV1).

Tickets for Jason’s show go on general sale on Friday February 28.

Tickets will be will be available from www.harrogateconventioncentre.co.uk/contact or 01423 502116.