Spectacle and fun from Cirque Berserk

After sell-out tours and London West End runs in 2016 and 2017, Cirque Berserk! the UK’s biggest theatre-circus spectacular is coming to Halifax for the first time!

The show is at the Victoria Theatre from Thursday to Sunday September 6-9 and we have tickets to give away in our free to enter competition.

Combining contemporary cirque-style artistry with adrenaline-fuelled stunt action, Zippos Cirque Berserk! is a danger-filled spectacle to amaze audiences from five to 95, bringing this treasured form of live entertainment bang up-to-date in a jaw dropping spectacular created especially for theatre.

Witness the world’s most dangerous circus act with the legendary motorcycle Globe-of-Death – four motorcyclists reaching speeds of over 60mph within the confines of a locked steel cage. Plus experience thrilling acts from over 30 jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers and daredevil stuntmen.

The hilarious Mustache Brothers also join the troupe with their brilliant knockabout physical comedy. Family entertainment at its best!

