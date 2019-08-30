Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp brings DJ set to Wakefield's Warehouse 23

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp will be taking to the decks spinning all the best of the hits from the 80s, presenting one of the biggest 80s nights to hit Wakefield this autumn.

Are you ready to party? The 80s night is selling out across the UK. Dust of those dancing shoes, spread the word far and wide that we'll be turning the clock back to the 1980s for a very special night at Warehouse 23!

Spandau Ballet sold millions of records worldwide. Martin is a huge TV personality starring in the likes of The Krays and Eastenders alongside his famous role in Spandau Ballet.

Martin also starred on the West End in the hit musical Chicago while still finding time to appear in Channel 4s Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

Martin Kemp 80s Gold DJ Set plays Warehouse 23, Wakefield, on Saturday October 26.

Tickets: 0871 220 0260 and 0844 478 0898