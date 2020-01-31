Sir Michael Parkinson to speak about broadcasting career at Victoria Theatre Halifax show

Broadcasting veteran Sir Michael Parkinson will stop off in Halifax during a tour across the North of England.

Sir Michael, who is from Cudworth, Barnsley, will appear at Victoria Theatre on Thursday February 13 at 7.30pm.

In conversation with his son Mike and sharing highlights from the Parkinson archive, the show is billed as an opportunity to "get an intimate, entertaining and informative look at his remarkable journey, from a pit village in Yorkshire to the top of those famous stairs whilst reliving the best moments from a show that for many defined their Saturday night."

Sir Michael said: “I am delighted to be bringing this tour to my neck of the woods, and look forward to seeing audiences at a theatre near them.”

He began his career as a journalist on local papers and as a features writer for the Daily Express and Manchester Guardian. His first foray into the small screen came when he joined Granada Television in 1962 as a producer before appearing in front of the camera.

His best-known talk show Parkinson, which launched in 1971, ran for more than 800 episodes and Sir Michael interviewed more than 2,000 of the world’s most famous people during its run including Fred Astaire, Orson Welles, Sir Alec Guinness, Sir Paul McCartney and Muhammad Ali.

The show initially ran until 1982 and in 1998 a new series of Parkinson started on BBC One, lasting until 2003 and winning many awards.

Sir Michael went on to receive a string of BAFTA nominations for Parkinson in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

He was knighted for services to broadcasting in 2008.

Tickets for the Halifax show are available from £29.25. They can be bought online at www.victoriatheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01422 351158.