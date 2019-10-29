Rob Brydon promises song as well as comedy on new tour - here were he's playing

Rob Brydon and his eight-piece band are going on the road with a new show, Rob Brydon – Songs and Stories, and come to Huddersfield Town Hall on March 21.

This is the first time that Brydon has created a show that includes songs and music as well as his acclaimed wit and comedy.

With songs from Sondheim to Rodgers and Hammerstein, from Paul Simon to Tom Waits and almost everything in between, audiences can expect Rob’s usual warmth and humour as well as some of his famed gallery of voices.

Rob is aware that some people might be taken aback by what they might perceive as a change of tack with Songs and Stories.

He said: “It will take some people by surprise. There are so many media outlets nowadays that some people might only know me from Gavin and Stacey or Would I Lie To You?

“Those people often say to me, ‘I didn’t know you could sing’, and yet I have sung a lot.

“I hope this show is a very pleasant surprise for audiences.”

Rob Brydon’s varied career began with the TV comedy shows Marion and Geoff and Human Remains in 2000, for which he won British Comedy Awards.

Since then his comedy credits have included A Small Summer Party, The Keith Barret Show, Directors Commentary, Supernova, Cruise Of The Gods, Black Books, I’m Alan Partridge, Little Britain, Live At The Apollo, Rob Brydon’s Annually Retentive, QI, The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year, Have I Got News For You, Gavin and Stacey, Rob Brydon’s Identity Crisis, Would I Lie To You and The Trip with Steve Coogan.

He has also appeared in the dramas Oliver Twist, Heroes and Villains: Napoleon, The Way We Live Now, Murder In Mind, Kenneth Tynan: In Praise of Hardcore, Marple and the films 24 Hour Party People and MirrorMask.

