Rich heritage of town’s textile past

Perspectives on Pattern

Bankfield Museum, Halifax

A new exhibition at Bankfield Museum will showcase Halifax’s rich textile heritage by displaying a selection of historic pattern books, carpet designs and samples from the town’s 19th century mills. ‘Perspectives on Pattern’ will give a fascinating insight into the textile in dustry as well as a glimpse into the tastes of the people who lived and worked in the town. The free exhibition runs from Saturday February 10 until June and will include samples of exotic fabric collected from around the world and new work by the Textile Art Group.