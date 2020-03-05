Popular bingo event with a twist is coming to Calderdale

Saturday, May 23 will see a popular and unusual event come to Calderdale.

Bingo That's Bonkers is coming to The Mill in Walsden, near Todmorden, for a night of games and music.

The event has become quite popular in Burnley with it selling out for a second time with more than 400 people attending.

The night consists of regular game of bingo but with a crazy twists of music games and a range of prizes up for grabs.

The creator of the popular event has always been interested in sourcing local businesses to sponsor them from prize donations to the bingo books themselves in return for publicity of that business on the night.

If any businesses do want to get involved they can email info@bingothatsbonkers.co.uk

Bingo That's Bonkers will take place on Saturday, May 23 at The Mill in Walsden.

